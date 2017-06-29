A flat leaseholder in Manchester has said she is facing bankruptcy over a £80,000 bill to make her apartment block fire safe.

Sally-Ann Dove said her building had been found to have potentially unsafe cladding and internal problems, such as a lack of "appropriate fire stoppers", and as such, leaseholders were being asked to pay for remedial work.

The government, which launched a £1bn fund to help leaseholders fund cladding removal in the March budget, said building owners were responsible for ensuring "buildings and the people who live in them are safe".

The block's freeholder said it had followed all planning and building laws when refurbishing the building in 2003.

