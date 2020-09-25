Doctors and nurses in Wythenshawe Hospital's intensive care unit have been testing a new form of "bubble" PPE they helped to design.

Consultant Brendan McGrath said the idea had been to produce something which was "away from your face", as standard masks could be "oppressive" when worn for long periods of time.

The prototype, which it is hoped will go into clinical trials soon, works by drawing in air through a virus filter, a process which is powered by a USB-charged battery pack.

Those who tried them said they were "a bit noisy, but much more comfortable on the face".

