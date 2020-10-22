Andy Burnham has said the government "needs to grow up a bit" after the Greater Manchester mayor was at loggerheads with Downing Street over financial support for the region.

Speaking ahead of tier three coronavirus restrictions being imposed, he insisted he would always "do what is right for the people of Greater Manchester".

The Labour former cabinet minister has been at odds with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over how much money businesses and workers would receive as their livelihoods were thrown in doubt by the enhanced restrictions.

He said it looked "petty" that he had since been "bypassed" in more recent discussions over finances.

The government eventually agreed a £60m package after talks with regional leaders broke down.

"I think it is disrespectful to the people who elected me," he said.

