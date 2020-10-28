A man who has been in hospital for 209 days battling coronavirus has returned home to a guard of honour.

NHS staff clapped and cheered as Esse Khanzadeh, who spent four months in an induced coma, left Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.

The 59-year-old from Cheadle said they had "saved my life basically", adding: "Thank you is not enough. It's simple. They saved my life so a huge thank you."

He said it was "amazing" that some people "even now" had the attitude that Covid-19 was "just a cold or flu or whatever".

"They are asleep", he said.

