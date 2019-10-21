Northern has bid a final farewell to its fleet of Pacer trains after more than three decades of service.

The last Pacer to carry Northern customers made its journey from Kirkby in Liverpool to Manchester Victoria earlier.

It marked the end of more than 35 years of service - clocking up 300 million miles - in the north of England.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said "while they have served us well and provided some communities with rail services they may have otherwise lost, it is time to give them a well-earned rest".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk