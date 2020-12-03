Cage fighter jailed for 'brutal 'murder of ex

A former cage fighter who killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her 13-year-old daughter has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years.

Andrew Wadsworth, 37, became obsessed with Melissa Belshaw's sex life and stabbed her to death two months after coming out of prison on licence.

The court was shown CCTV footage of Wadsworth running out on to the street and stabbing a neighbour who heard screams.