Police have released footage of the moment child killer Eltiona Skana was arrested shortly after attacking seven-year-old Emily Jones in a park.

Skana, 30, must serve at least eight years in a secure hospital after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Skana, who has paranoid schizophrenia, will be moved to a prison if her mental illness improves, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court was told.

The court heard how Skana grabbed Emily and slit her throat as she played in Queen's Park, Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 22 March.

