More than 2,000 homes in two Manchester suburbs are being evacuated as heavy rainfall from Storm Christoph continues to batter parts of England.

Severe flood warnings, meaning there is a danger to life, have been issued for Didsbury and Northenden, where many homes lie close to the River Mersey.

The Environment Agency confirmed the properties were being evacuated in both areas.

Greater Manchester Police said officers would be in touch with those affected.

