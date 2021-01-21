Storm Christoph causes flooding over Didsbury and Northenden
Drone footage captures flooding caused by Storm Christoph along the River Mersey in Didsbury and Northenden in Cheshire.
Thousands of homes narrowly escaped serious flooding as river levels came "within centimetres" of breaching defences in Manchester.
The Environment Agency said flood basins on the River Mersey in Didsbury came "very close" to being overwhelmed.
- Manchester