A recording of a parish council meeting which descended into chaos with some members kicked out of the virtual room has been watched by millions online.

The Handforth Parish Council meeting on 10 December spiralled out of control with some people being abusive and muttering under their breath while others tried to speak, hysterical laughter, participants answering phone calls and members being reprimanded.

The recording of the meeting has been shared widely on social media and fans of the video include Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, who asked: "Who needs Netflix?"

Jackie Weaver, who found she was trending on Twitter as a result, said she was "surprised" by the reaction.

