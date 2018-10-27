Man, 70, becomes oldest to row Atlantic unassisted

A 70-year-old man has raised more than £700,000 for dementia research by becoming the oldest person to row 3,000 miles unassisted across the Atlantic.

Frank Rothwell, from Oldham, set off from the Canary Islands on 12 December in a boat nicknamed Never Too Old and reached Antigua on Saturday.

He said crossing the finish line was a "completely euphoric moment" and rounded off the journey by dancing on board after meeting family and friends.