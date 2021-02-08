Police are investigating a video showing man "who appears to be struck" by an officer at a cafe where lockdown rules were suspected of being broken.

Officers had gone to the cafe in Burnage, Manchester, on Sunday afternoon over claims it was packed with customers.

The incident was captured on video as a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the assault of an emergency worker and resisting arrest.

Greater Manchester Police said it was "aware of a video circulating online involving a man who appears to be struck by a police officer" which was being investigated.