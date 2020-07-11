A self-taught amateur space photographer has captured a set of incredible images from his garden in Greater Manchester.

Baz Beswick, of Denton, said he found it "mind-blowing" to be able to glimpse distant worlds and galaxies.

His detailed photographs include the Rosette Nebula, which lies some 5,000 light years away.

Mr Beswick said advances in technology had made it possible to take images so clear they looked "like they were taken from an observatory".