A hairstylist is encouraging women to embrace their afro hair, while she fears there is "no understanding" for the hair type.

Gege Uboma, from Manchester, cuts and cares for afro hair, which has a particular texture and needs specialist treatment.

Ahead of the scheduled date of hairdressers reopening on 12 April, Ms Uboma is calling for more education on awareness about afro hair.

"Hair confidence is so important," Ms Uboma added.

