Two schoolgirls, from Manchester, say they are determined to make a difference by tackling air pollution outside their school.

Friends Jess and Jannat, who have been called "clean air heroes", are campaigning to stop traffic building up during the school run.

"I love being a clean air hero because we're inspiring other people and making it safe," said Jess.

