Two figure skaters who had to adapt to keep training during lockdown have turned to using roller skates.

Dancing on Ice pro Hamish Gaman, 38, is a professional who has skated for Great Britain while his fiancée Amelia Humfress, 31, is an amateur skater who started to learn as an adult in 2019.

The pair were devastated when the rinks had to close due to Covid, but like many skaters they traded their blades in for wheels and began inline skating.

They hope to be able to return to the ice on 17 May but say they will continue to enjoy skating outdoors on their wheels.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk