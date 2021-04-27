Take a trip down memory lane at Mars Tapes in Manchester, which is believed to be the last tape shop in the UK.

Cassette tapes are proving popular amongst music fans once again with sales figures rising in 2020.

But what had led to a revival of the cassette tape?

Alex Tadros, from Mars Tapes, believes one of the reasons for the comeback could be due to bands and musicians looking for alternatives to streaming platforms.

