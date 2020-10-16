A new era has dawned at Salford Lads Club, where after more than 100 years of providing facilities for boys to nurture their love of football, girls' teams will be sporting the institution's colours for the first time.

The club, which was established in 1903, has seen many generations of footballers pass through its doors, including Eddie Colman, one of Manchester United's famous Busby Babes who died in the 1958 Munich air disaster, and Walsall legend Albert McPherson.

Lauren Shepherd and Lauren Garner will be running girls' sides.

Ms Garner said "all abilities" would be welcome, but finding the "next captain of England would be brilliant".

