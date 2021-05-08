Elections results 2021: Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's winning speech
Labour's Andy Burnham has been re-elected as the mayor of Greater Manchester in a landslide victory.
The 51-year-old was backed by 67.3% of voters to continue as the region's mayor for another term.
Mr Burnham's popularity has seen him become the bookmakers' favourite to become the next Labour leader, even though he is not in the Commons.
The Labour mayor thanked his family in an emotional victory speech.
