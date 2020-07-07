A man who lives on the 18th floor of a city centre apartment block has transformed his balcony into a gardening oasis.

Jason Williams, 34, started off buying one marigold at the start of lockdown before turning his balcony in the Deansgate area of Manchester into a "cloud garden".

He said his newfound hobby has helped with his anxiety and depression during the Covid pandemic.

