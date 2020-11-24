Steward Usman Ahmed helped people on the night of the Manchester Arena attack and what he witnessed has had a major impact on his life.

Martin Hibbert was severely injured by the bomb, but he has not let it stop him from making the most out of life.

The pair have been brought together for the new BBC Radio Manchester podcast, Manchester Arena Bomb: Stories of Hope.

The first episode is on BBC Radio Manchester at 21:00 BST and all episodes are available on BBC Sounds now.

