RHS Bridgewater: Views of new 154-acre garden from the air
The first Royal Horticultural Society garden in an urban area has welcomed its first visitors.
The 154-acre RHS Garden Bridgewater in Salford has opened a year later than planned, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
RHS Director General Sue Biggs said the £35m garden was "the result of years of hard work".
