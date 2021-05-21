Jenny Haworth was with her 13-year-old cousin when a bomb was detonated at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017. Their aunties who were waiting to pick them up, were seriously injured.

Rob Grew was buying groceries nearby and rushed to help when he heard the bomb. He crossed paths with Jenny's aunties while providing first aid.

Jenny and Rob have both found comfort and healing by surrounding themselves with nature.

They've now been brought together, with Jenny getting the chance to thank Rob for helping her aunties at her donkey sanctuary near Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

The final episode of Manchester Arena Bomb: Stories of Hope is available on BBC Radio Manchester at 21:00 BST on Friday 21 May, and all episodes are available on BBC Sounds now.

