A fishing group in Greater Manchester is working with the NHS to offer angling sessions for people with mental health problems.

David Lyons set up Tackling Minds in Rochdale to encourage others to talk about their own issues.

He had been struggling with anxiety but found fishing to be therapeutic.

"I realised this was more beneficial for my mental health than any therapy [and] medication I'd tried in the past," he said.

