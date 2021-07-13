England forward Marcus Rashford has publicly apologised for his penalty shootout miss in a statement on social media but said he "will never apologise for who I am" after he was one of three players subjected to racist abuse following England's Euro 2020 final defeat.

A mural of Rashford in his hometown of Withington was defaced after the defeat - but it was later covered in messages of support and solidarity.

Julie, from Withington, was the person who started off posting all the hearts and positive messages to Rashford on the mural.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake: "He’s our brother, our son, our hero. He’s one of us. We do things differently round here, in Manchester.

"We stick with each other and we big each other up.

"If I was Marcus Rashford’s mum, my heart would be bursting out of my chest with pride for him."

This clip is originally from Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live.