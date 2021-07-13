Hundreds of people have taken the knee at an anti-racism demonstration held in support of England star Marcus Rashford, after a mural of him was defaced.

The artwork in Withington, Manchester was vandalised after England's loss against Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Hundreds of supportive messages had earlier been stuck to the mural.

The 23-year-old forward said the gathering had left him "lost for words".

