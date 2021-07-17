An author who was illiterate until the age of 39 has told how adult literacy classes "changed my life" and helped her realise her writing dream.

Thriller writer Karen Woods has since published 21 books and has been nicknamed the Martina Cole of the North.

She said: "If it can happen for me, it can happen for anyone. Go and get the things you deserve."

