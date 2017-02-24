A group of paddle boarders have been using their spare time to go litter picking along Manchester's canals network.

Christian Houghton said he was inspired into taking action after seeing huge amounts of rubbish while out running.

"It's a good feeling but it's quite annoying how much there is in there in the first place," he said.

"If people weren't dropping it we wouldn't need to do it."

