The sister of a teenager who has sickle cell disease is urging more black people to donate blood.

Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition and is particularly common in people from African or Caribbean heritage.

Zenith, from Heywood in Manchester, began donating blood to support her brother Charming, who has the condition and regularly needs blood transfusions.

"I wanted to be a part of something that could help my brother and others like him," the 18-year-old said.

