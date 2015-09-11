While James Guy was swimming for Olympic glory in Tokyo his anxious family gathered round a television in Greater Manchester hoping, exhorting and praying that he would win gold.

Their belief in his talent was rewarded when the Bury-born swimmer swept to gold in Tokyo as part of the 4 x 200m freestyle relay team.

Guy teared up as Team GB saw off strong competition to win. And the tears were also flowing nearly 6,000 miles away in Greater Manchester.

He told his family "dreams come true" as he showed them his gold medal.

