'It put into perspective who my true friends are'

A man with cancer has discussed his experiences of friendship following his doagnosis, as a new study looks into the issue.

Research from the Teenage Cancer Trust showed three quarters of young people found their friendships changed during cancer treatment, while nearly half found some friends stopped contacting them completely.

Jack Fielding from Bolton, said he found it hurtful to discover some friends were not there for him, but it also helped him put into perspective who his true friends were.

