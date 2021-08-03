Stuart Bithell's mother said his nail-biting race to Olympic gold was the "most exciting I've have ever watched him sail".

His parents Les and Vivian Bithell were cheering their son on at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club, Littleborough, in his hometown of Rochdale, as he and Dylan Fletcher clinched the men's 49er gold for Great Britain.

Mrs Bithell said she was "absolutely delighted" at the pair's gold medal.

