Wigan family rescue deer from drowning in canal
A father and son have told how they jumped into a canal to save a deer from drowning.
Chris and Denver Kendall, from Wigan, tied two dog leads together to pull the animal to safety.
Denver spoke of his "relief" after he and his father managed to rescue the distressed animal.
