Matt Walls' mother said watching him winning Olympic gold in track cycling was a "dream come true".

The 23-year-old's family and friends cheered him on nearly 6,000 miles away in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

He won Team GB's first track cycling gold in Tokyo in the omnium event.

Lorraine Walls said she "can't believe it" and she was so happy to be surrounded by friends and family as they watched him win the gold medal.

