How golf helped a Holocaust survivor

Ike Alterman, 93, is one of the last remaining survivors of the Holocaust, where all of his relatives died.

He compares his arrival in Windermere in the Lake District after life in World War Two concentration camps to being like "out of hell - into paradise".

At the time Jewish people were still subject to discrimination in England and were prevented from playing at certain golf courses.

However, a Manchester club that was set up so they could enjoy the sport is about to celebrate its 90th anniversary.