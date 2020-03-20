A woman who set up a Muslim hiking group says she wants to encourage more women to become confident walking in the wild.

Amira Patel moved from Bolton to the Lake District and became an outdoor walking leader after she began exploring the UK during the coronavirus lockdowns.

The 29-year-old said she spends her days rock climbing, wild swimming and kayaking.

Ms Patel said she founded the group as "a safe space for Muslim women".

