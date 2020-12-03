From a Manchester council estate to ballet dancing in Swan Lake
A classically-trained dancer from a Manchester council estate says he realised when training that "if you weren't rich, you would struggle" to become a ballet dancer.
Isaac Bowry, from Wythenshawe, used a government grant to attend dance school and recalls being unable to afford a £400 photoshoot.
The 25-year-old says he hopes to show the younger generation "dancing is for everyone" and they too "can have a life where they are left speechless like I am".
He previously starred in Matthew Bourne's groundbreaking Swan Lake production.
