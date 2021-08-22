It's fast, fun and a wee bit terrifying but there are calls for wheelchair motocross - where participants ride their wheelchairs on a skatepark - to become a Paralympic sport by 2028.

Lily Rice, who was the first woman in the world and the first Brit to land a 360 flip on a wheelchair, says the sport "feels like freedom".

Speaking at a Salford skatepark, the wheelchair motocross champion, from Pembrokeshire, said: "I can express myself however I want to and I don't have to worry about accessibility as much as I do at other places."

The Tokyo Paralympics runs for 12 days from Tuesday after being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.