Dame Sarah Storey's husband has said watching her claim her 15th Paralympic gold medal from the comfort of their own living room was "surreal".

The 43-year-old smashed her world best by more than four seconds in the C5 3,000m individual pursuit qualifying and in the final, she caught team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright, who matched her silver medal from Rio 2016.

"It was absolutely superb," said Barney Storey, who cheered her on with their children at home in Cheshire.

