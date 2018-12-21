The Manchester home of suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst has reopened for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, having been redesigned to allow visitors to learn more about the campaigner and her family.

Dr Ruth Colton, heritage manager at the Pankhurst Centre, said the museum was refurbished to "bring it up to the modern day" and show people how a group of people in a family home could "change the world".

While some countries were granting women the right to vote in elections around the start of the 20th Century, British women were not allowed to vote until 1918.

After Mrs Pankhurst and her daughters led a radical campaign, the right to vote was given to most women over the age of 30.

However it was not until 1928 that women achieved the same voting rights as men in the UK.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk