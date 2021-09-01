A woman who has recovered from a rare form of ovarian cancer is campaigning for further research into the disease.

Sarah Burns, from Urmston in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with mucinous ovarian cancer in March 2020 after an ultrasound found a four inch (10cm) mass on her ovary.

After being told she was free of cancer in March, the 26-year-old set up a project to push for further research.

"I just wanted to show hope that we are actually doing something about it," Ms Burns said.

