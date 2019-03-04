Three drag queens from the North West of England are among those taking part in this year's Ru Paul's Drag Race UK.

Veronica Green, from Rochdale, Charity Kase, from Manchester, and Burnley's Elektra Fence are all hoping to win the competition, which is in its third season.

They spoke to BBC North West Tonight about their favourite judges, what songs they would lip sync to and who their drag idol was.

Series three is on the BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST on 23 September

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk