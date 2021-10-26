Patients and staff have voiced their frustration about mounting waiting times at a Salford medical centre.

People are struggling to get appointments as Poplars Medical Centre in Salford is so busy, with eight GPs serving some 12,000 patients.

The centre is struggling to recruit another doctor and staff say they are worried older patients might be missing out on help.

Staff have also reported abuse while a receptionist admitted she sometimes goes home and cries.

