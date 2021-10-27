More students have shared testimonies of being spiked as a campaign to boycott nightclubs across the UK goes ahead.

Jess Walmsley, who works at the University of Manchester's student newspaper, said she had received around 50 reports of spiking incidents in recent weeks.

Victims in Preston and Liverpool have also recently come forward to police.

Ms Walmsley said the boycott against clubs was "making a stand" to ensure safety on nights out.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk