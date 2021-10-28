Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been invited to "spend more time in the north" after mixing up the names of two towns during a television interview.

The minister heaped praise on the "world famous Burnley market" during a visit to Bury in Greater Manchester, 20 miles away.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was "nice to know he's very familiar with the north".

The BBC has contacted the Treasury for a comment.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk