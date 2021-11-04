A giant puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian refugee has completed a trip of 5,000 miles (8,000 km) from the Turkish-Syrian border to the UK.

Little Amal, who is 11.5ft (3.5m) tall, trekked through 65 European cities, towns and villages to shine a light on the plight of young migrants.

The epic trip ended with celebrations in Manchester on Wednesday evening.

