Passengers boarding the first flights from Manchester to the US for almost two years have described feeling "really lucky" to be taking to the skies again.

Flights left for Orlando and New York on Monday after America reopened its borders to British travellers.

One couple told the BBC they had been planning to get married in Disneyland for 18 months, but faced a series of setbacks.

Now they said they had made it in time "by the skin of our teeth" and told how they "can't wait".

