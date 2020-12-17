Footballer Marcus Rashford has dedicated his MBE to his mother and vowed to continue his campaigning to help vulnerable children.

The Manchester United and England striker was honoured by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle earlier.

The 24-year-old has been recognised for his drive to ensure no child in need went hungry during the pandemic.

He said he would give his MBE to his mum Melanie Maynard, who has previously spoken about her family's struggles.

