A zero carbon home that showcases the future of the sustainable living has been built on the University of Salford's main campus.

The university said the Z House, which has been built by a major developer, goes substantially beyond the government's Future Homes Standard.

It has been part-funded by government and developed by more 40 organisations from across the building, sustainability and technology sectors.

