An exhausted but elated Owain Wyn Evans has reflected on his 24-hour drumming feat for BBC Children In Need.

The weatherman has raised more than £3m with the challenge, which began on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning.

His rhythmical skills drew praise at the start of lockdown in 2020, when he performed a rendition of the BBC News theme that took social media by storm.

He was joined by 50 other drummers to recreate his viral hit.

